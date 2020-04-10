Full immediate expensing would lure US firms back from China: Trump adviser Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said one policy that could lure US companies to move back to the United States from China would be 100% immediate expensing across the board, reported Reuters.

“As far as policies to get the companies home, a lot of things we can do,” Kudlow told Fox Business News. “I would say 100% immediate expensing across the board.”

“Plant, equipment, intellectual property structures, renovations. In other words, if we had 100% immediate expensing we would literary pay the moving costs of American companies from China back to the US”