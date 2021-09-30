China lays out algorithm control plan

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has laid out a three-year plan to rein in the use of algorithms, marking Beijing’s latest move to bring China’s internet industry further under state control, reports the South China Morning Post . Under the new guidelines, local governments should tighten the regulation of algorithms, while companies are told that they will be held accountable for misusing the technology.

A document published by the CAC, China’s internet watchdog, said, “in recent years, algorithms have played an important role in accelerating the spread of information, fostering the digital economy and promoting social development. At the same time, the inappropriate application of algorithms has disrupted the dissemination of information, as well as market and social order, posing a challenge to the protection of ideology, social justice and the rights of internet users.”

The guidelines were jointly signed by the CAC and eight other regulators, including the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration for Market Regulation and the National Radio and Television Administration.