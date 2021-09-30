GAC enters North American market under Dodge label

Chinese car manufacturer GAC, a subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, is exporting China-made sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) to Mexico, in its first large-scale sales effort in the North American market after years of planning, reports Reuters . The cars will be marketed under the Dodge marque.

The “Dodge Journey” SUVs are built based on GAC’s vehicle design and made at its own Hangzhou factory. Stellantis will sell them at its dealership network in Mexico, according to a statement.

GAC has a joint venture with Stellantis, which is struggling to sell Jeep-branded vehicles in China, the world’s biggest auto market, and has recently decided to close one of its two factories.

GAC, which is among the few Chinese state-owned automakers that aim to develop their own brand globally, said it aims to sell 4,000 such vehicles in Mexico by the end of this year.