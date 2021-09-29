WeChat Pay made available on certain Alibaba apps

Alibaba has added rival Tencent’s WeChat Pay payment system to some of its apps, further opening routes into the internet giants’ walled-off ecosystems, reports Caixin . The services offering WeChat Pay, alongside other payment options, include food-delivery app Ele.me, online ticketing platform Damai, e-book reader Shuqi and Kaola, a site for imported goods.

An Alibaba representative confirmed the news, adding the company will continue to find common ground with peers to better serve consumers. While WeChat Pay still isn’t available on the e-commerce leader’s flagship Taobao app, a representative for the business said it is “actively” working toward introducing multiple payment methods on its platform.

The move comes after Beijing stepped up calls to free up the country’s internet arena, which has traditionally been dominated by ecosystems built around the twin giants. Earlier this month, Tencent allowed users of the WeChat social media app to link to rivals’ content for the first time in years, a major concession to regulatory pressure.