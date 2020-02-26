China lifts import restrictions on US farm goods

US officials said Chinese leaders have taken the first steps toward implementing the first phase of a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies, an announcement that comes amid concerns that the coronavirus could delay the pace of China’s promise to purchase more US crops and other goods, reported the Wall Street Journal.

US officials on Tuesday noted that Chinese leaders have lifted import restrictions on US poultry, poultry products and pet food, along with other actions, since the deal took effect on Feb. 14.

The deal calls for China to increase its purchases of US agricultural products by $32 billion over a two-year period. The officials didn’t say how much China has agreed to purchase of its roughly $200 billion goal so far.