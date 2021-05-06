China limits live pig shipments to curb African swine fever outbreaks

China is stepping up efforts to control the spread of African swine fever, restricting the movement of live pigs within designated regions, reported the South China Morning Post.

While the country aims for a full recovery from the pork crisis by midyear, experts warn that this goal could be much further away.

On April 29, the northern region of Inner Mongolia reported the country’s 10th sporadic outbreak of African swine fever, a disease that first erupted in China in August 2018.

Specialist pig veterinary consultant Steven McOrist said the disease had been the most serious problem for China’s hog industry for 50 years, wiping out an estimated half of its pig population in the early days.