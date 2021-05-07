Domestic trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day holiday

Chinese tourists made around 230 million trips over the extended May Day break as domestic travel surpassed pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to official estimates on Wednesday, although total tourism revenues were still lower, reported Reuters.

China marked International Labor Day with a five-day holiday from May 1-5, giving workers a long-awaited opportunity to travel.

The 230 million trips figure—an estimate from the data centre of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism—was up 119.7% from the same period of 2020, when travel was more restricted, and 3.2% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic tourism revenues, while up 138.1% year-on-year, were only 77% of pre-virus levels at RMB 113.23 billion ($17.5 billion), the ministry added.