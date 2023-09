China Media Capital’s first carbon-neutral equity investment fund reached its RMB 1 billion ($136 million) fundraising target, the Chinese private equity firm said Thursday, reports Caixin .

The Huawen Clear Energy Fund I will focus on new-energy sectors such as lithium batteries, photovoltaics, hydrogen energy, LNG and weak links in the industrial chain such as core components, upstream new materials and high-end equipment, China Media Capital said.