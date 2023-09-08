Weibo bans 80 major crypto influencers

The accounts of 80 popular cryptocurrency influencers, each with more than 8 million followers, have been removed from one of China’s most popular social media apps, as Beijing maintains its tight grip over crypto activities, reports the South China Morning Post . The Weibo accounts, which promoted cryptocurrencies, had breached eight regulations in China covering areas such as marketing, internet safety, telecommunications, trade and finance, Weibo Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Beijing-based firm said it would continue to “receive complaints from users” and initiate investigations on “illegal virtual currency trading information” in accordance with local laws.

The account suspensions follow a major nationwide crackdown on crypto speculation in August 2022, when the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered the removal of 12,000 crypto-related accounts on websites including Weibo and search engine Baidu, and 51,000 social media posts promoting virtual assets.