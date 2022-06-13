China misses vehicle production rates by 400,000 in May

A strained supply chain caused China’s car industry to lose another 400,000 vehicles in production last month as carmakers were unable to churn out enough units to cater to market demand, reports the South China Morning Post . But they are expecting busier times ahead after Shanghai, dubbed “China’s Motown,” lifted a two-month citywide lockdown as it looks to get the ailing local economy back on track.

The mainland’s automotive companies built a total of 1.86 million vehicles – passenger cars, lorries and commercial vehicles – in May, down 12.6% on the year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The output was nearly 400,000 units shy of the production volume of 2.24 million in March, when capacity was unhindered by lockdown, but a vast improvement on April.