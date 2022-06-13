Huawei seeks out licensees for domestic patents

Huawei Technologies is stepping up efforts to turn its vast pool of patents into revenue through licensing arrangements with domestic companies, as the telecommunications giant seeks to offset the effects of US sanctions, reports Nikkei Asia .

Huawei is communicating with domestic companies on patent licensing and expects to reach agreements in the near future, Fan Zhiyong, head of Huawei’s intellectual property rights department.

Over the past five years, more than 2 billion smartphones have been produced under licenses to Huawei’s 4G and 5G patents, Fan said Wednesday at an innovation forum at the company’s Shenzhen headquarters. About 8 million internet-connected vehicles using licensed Huawei technology are being delivered to consumers every year, he said.