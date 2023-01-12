China moves away from “three red lines” property policy

China is moving away from its “three red lines” policy of limiting leverage in the property sector, after its effort to reduce risky lending and real estate speculation helped fuel a wave of defaults and triggered a slump in the property market, reports the Financial Times .

Beijing is now easing constraints on developer credit and even rolling out potential loans following a severe downturn that saw housing and land sales collapse, threatening a major pillar of an economy already ailing from coronavirus lockdowns.

Officials at multiple state-owned banks said they had effectively shelved the leverage curbs—whose three red lines refer to targets for debt, equity and assets for individual companies—in their assessment of borrowers. Late last year, state-owned banks announced hundreds of billions of dollars of potential new lending to property developers.