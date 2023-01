BYD to launch third passenger vehicle in India this year

BYD will launch its third passenger electric vehicle in India by the fourth quarter of this year, the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric carmaker said during an auto show on the outskirts of New Delhi on Wednesday, reports Reuters . The all-wheel drive luxury sedan, BYD Seal, will have a range of 700 kilometres. The company also plans to double its dealer network in the country in 2023, it added.

BYD launched its first passenger car in India in October, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), with a plan to corner 40% of the country’s electric car market by 2030.

The carmaker plans to sell 15,000 units of the Atto 3 e-SUV this year in India, where it has already invested over $200 million, and will set up local manufacturing in due course.