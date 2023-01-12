China solar firm to build US plant

A leading Chinese solar panel maker has leased space for its first US factory in another win for the Biden administration’s efforts to build up the nation’s clean energy manufacturing base, reports Bloomberg . JA Solar Technology will build a $60 million panel plant in Phoenix with plans to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in a press release issued by the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The plant will be able to produce 2 gigawatts of panels a year once fully functional, it said. The US currently has 4.5 gigawatts of annual silicon panel production capacity, according to BloombergNEF data, although several new projects have been announced recently.

Beijing-based JA Solar is the world’s fourth-biggest panel maker by capacity, according to BNEF. The company is setting up the plant to provide US customers with flexibility and ease of access to its solar products, according to the press release.