China on the hunt for new “disruptive” innovations

China’s Ministry of Science and Technology plans to launch another nationwide search for “disruptive” innovations, or game-changing technological breakthroughs, even though a similar campaign last year failed to come up with anything spectacular, reports the South China Morning Post.
China’s National Disruptive Technology Innovation Competition will soon be accepting applications from companies and research institutions, and those in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and high-end manufacturing equipment, are being encouraged to apply.
While there is debate over how effective a top-down government search for disruptive technologies can be, the ministry said in a statement that the effort aims to spot research results with the potential “to shake up the industry and replace mainstream products.”
