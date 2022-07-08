China on the hunt for new “disruptive” innovations

China’s Ministry of Science and Technology plans to launch another nationwide search for “disruptive” innovations, or game-changing technological breakthroughs, even though a similar campaign last year failed to come up with anything spectacular, reports the South China Morning Post .

China’s National Disruptive Technology Innovation Competition will soon be accepting applications from companies and research institutions, and those in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and high-end manufacturing equipment, are being encouraged to apply.

While there is debate over how effective a top-down government search for disruptive technologies can be, the ministry said in a statement that the effort aims to spot research results with the potential “to shake up the industry and replace mainstream products.”