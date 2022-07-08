Potential $220b in bonds to stimulate China economy

China’s Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell RMB 1.5 trillion ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding aimed at shoring up the country’s beleaguered economy, reports Bloomberg .

The bond sales would be brought forward from next year’s quota, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. It would mark the first time the issuance has been fast-tracked in this way, underscoring growing concerns in Beijing over the dire state of the world’s second-largest economy.

Previously local governments didn’t start selling the debt until January 1, when the new budget year begins. The proposal to adjust that timeline would therefore need to be reviewed by the State Council and might also need approval from the country’s legislative body, the National People’s Congress.