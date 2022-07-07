Third year of Shanghai tournament cancellations

The World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions event and the LPGA tournament in Shanghai, both scheduled for October, have been cancelled for a third consecutive year because of COVID-19 restrictions in China, officials said on Wednesday, reports Reuters .

The WGC event was due to be played from October 27-30 at Sheshan International while the LPGA event was scheduled for October 13-16 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

“We have worked with all Tours, as well as the China Golf Association, on the viability of hosting the WGC-HSBC Champions this fall, but unfortunately the logistical implications forced the difficult decision to cancel the event,” said PGA Tour Senior Vice President, International, Christian Hardy.