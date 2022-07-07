Fuel exports limited to around 60% of last year

China issued its latest batch of fuel export quota for the year, but total allowances are still around 40% less than the same point in 2021, reports Bloomberg .

Some 5 million tons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel quotas were awarded, according to refinery executives who received preliminary notices from the Ministry of Commerce and a note from local consultant OilChem. The executives asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak to media.

That takes issuance in 2022 to 22.5 million tons, compared with 37 million tons for the same period last year. Beijing controls how much fuel both state-owned and private refiners can export, and has been seeking to limit shipments as part of efforts to reduce pollution and consolidate the sector.