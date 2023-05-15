China opens blockchain research centre

China is aiming to train 500,000 blockchain professionals after the launch last Wednesday of its national blockchain research centre, as its work to make the technology a central part of the digital economy continues amid a strict ban on cryptocurrencies, reports the South China Morning Post . The research centre, located in Beijing and approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology, will work with universities, research institutes and companies to train workers and support China’s digital economy, according to a report from state-run media outlet Xinhua.

The centre also aims to establish a national-level blockchain network that will connect existing blockchains in China and support other industries, according to the report.

The centre is led by the Beijing Academy of Blockchain and Edge Computing, a government-backed research institute that created China’s first domestically developed open-source blockchain platform called ChainMaker, also known as the Chang’An Chain.