Shein opens regional HQ in Dublin

Shein, the online fast-fashion retailer founded in China, has set up a regional headquarters in Dublin to run its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which comes just weeks after Chinese rival PDD Holdings made a similar move in the city known as a tax haven, reports the South China Morning Post . The Dublin office will also host Shein’s IT hub for the EMEA market, Leonard Lin, the e-commerce firm’s head of government relations, said in a post to LinkedIn on Friday.

The creation of the office will bring with it 30 new jobs by the end of the year, Ireland’s Ministry of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment said in a statement on Thursday. The roles include positions in data analytics, security, finance and law.

Shein is seeking to expand its global footprint as it faces new pressure from Temu, the global budget shopping platform launched last fall by PDD, which also owns Shanghai-based Pinduoduo. Temu has been rapidly expanding to new markets, most recently opening in half a dozen European countries.