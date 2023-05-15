Oppo to end chip development

China’s leading smartphone maker Oppo says it will shut down its semiconductor division and cease development of its own chips, citing a gloomy smartphone market and uncertainties in the global economy, reports Nikkei Asia . Oppo, the world’s No. 4 handset maker by shipments, confirmed on Friday it will “cease the operation” of ZEKU, the company’s flagship chip development unit and drop the development of its own chips. The closure was first reported by Chinese local media.

The closure will impact several chips in its signature Marisilicon series, including its AI-enabled image signal processor (ISP) and its Bluetooth chipset, as well as an upcoming smartphone processor that tapped the same cutting-edge chip production tech Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. uses to produce chips for Apple’s iPhone.

“Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and the smartphone industry, we have to make difficult adjustments for long-term development,” Oppo told Nikkei Asia in a statement on Friday.