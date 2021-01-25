China overtakes US as world’s leading destination for foreign direct investment

China overtook the US as the world’s top destination for new foreign direct investment last year, as the Covid-19 pandemic amplifies an eastward shift in the center of gravity of the global economy, reported the Wall Street Journal.

New investments by overseas businesses into the US, which for decades held the No. 1 spot, fell 49% in 2020, according to UN figures released Sunday, as the country struggled to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and economic output slumped.

China, long ranked No. 2, saw direct investments by foreign companies climb 4%, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said. Beijing used strict lockdowns to largely contain Covid-19 after the disease first emerged in a central Chinese city, and China’s gross domestic product grew even as most other major economies contracted last year, said the FT.