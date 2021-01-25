China’s provinces set confident economic growth targets for 2021

Several of China’s provincial governments have released their economic growth targets for 2021, but policy advisers say that as in 2020, the central government is unlikely to set a national goal for the year, reported the South China Morning Post.

Beijing said last week that the Chinese economy expanded by 2.3% in 2020 and that it would maintain its support policies to ensure growth remained at a reasonable level in 2021.

Authorities in Guangdong, China’s largest provincial economy, said on Sunday it had set a growth target of “above 6%” for 2021, up from a goal of “about 6%” for the previous year, reported the SCMP.

Both Shanghai and Beijing released growth targets of “more than 6%” for 2021, after similarly aiming for “about 6%” for 2020. In Hainan, an island province that the central government has earmarked to become a free-trade port like Hong Kong, said on Sunday that its economic growth would be “no less than 10%” in 2021, up from “about 6.5%” for 2020.