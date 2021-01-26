Xi urges world leaders to put aside divisions in virtual Davos speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged world leaders to put aside ideological confrontations in a speech to the World Economic Forum, reported the South China Morning Post.

In the address, issued via video link, he warned that attempts to “isolate, intimidate, decouple and sanction” others will “only push the world into division, even confrontation”.

He added: “History and reality have made it clear, time and again, that the misguided approach of antagonism and confrontation, be it in the form of a cold war, hot war, trade war or tech war, will eventually hurt all countries’ interests and undermine everyone’s well-being,” reported the SCMP.

During the 20-minute speech, the Chinese president also described different political systems as a type of diversity that human civilisation cannot live without.