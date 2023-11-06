China pension fund posts 0.33% gain in 2022

The basic pension fund managed by China’s social security fund gained RMB 5.1 billion, or 0.33% in 2022, down from a 4.9% gain in 2021, the National Council for Social Security Fund said on Saturday, reports Reuters . The shrink in yield was mainly impacted by deep changes in global economic and political situations and increasing fluctuations in the financial markets, the state investor said in a statement.

China’s stock benchmark CSI 300 lost 21.6% in 2022 and so far this year is down 7.4%. The basic pension fund manages a total RMB 1.62 trillion by the end of 2022, and has posed an annual average gain of 5.4% since the end of 2016, when the national social security fund started to manage the pension’s investment.

Separately, the national social security fund reported a 5.07%, or RMB 138 billion loss for the year of 2022, it said in a report in September.