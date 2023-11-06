US Agriculture Department to showcase at Chinese import fair

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is set to showcase its presence at China’s largest import fair for the first time since the event’s launch in 2018, underscoring Washington’s efforts to boost farm sales despite intensifying bilateral tensions in other spheres such as tech, reports Caixin . The USDA will co-host the first official US pavilion at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) with AmCham Shanghai, the American chamber said in a statement. The expo is scheduled to take place in the city from Sunday to Friday.

“Agriculture may be the success story in the relationship between our two governments, because there’s a perfect fit,” US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Thursday in Beijing, where he welcomed the US delegation—including USDA officials and representatives of agricultural business groups—that is set to attend the CIIE.

After suffering a sharp decline in 2018, when then-US President Donald Trump launched a trade war against China, the country’s agricultural purchases from the US picked up steadily in the following years.