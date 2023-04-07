China planning subsea cable project

Chinese state-owned telecom firms are developing a $500 million undersea fiber-optic internet cable network that would link Asia, the Middle East and Europe to rival a similar US-backed project, according to four people involved in the deal, reports Reuters . The plan is a sign that an intensifying tech war between Beijing and Washington risks tearing the fabric of the internet.

China’s three main carriers—China Telecommunications Corporation (China Telecom), China Mobile Limited and China United Network Communications Group (China Unicom)—are mapping out one of the world’s most advanced and far-reaching subsea cable networks, according to the four people, who have direct knowledge of the plan.

Known as EMA (Europe-Middle East-Asia), the proposed cable would link Hong Kong to China’s island province of Hainan, before snaking its way to Singapore, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and France, the four people said. They asked not to be named because they were not allowed to discuss potential trade secrets.