TikTok advertising spending growing

Advertisers are increasing their spending on TikTok, despite the threat of an imminent US ban of the Chinese-owned viral video app over national security concerns, reports the Financial Times . Advertising on TikTok in the US grew by 11% in March, with companies including Pepsi, DoorDash, Amazon and Apple among the top spenders, according to data from app analytics group Sensor Tower.

Brands largely plan to continue spending on TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, while leading advertising agencies, including WPP’s GroupM and Omnicom, have held back from advising their clients to lower their investment, according to several ad executives and agency leaders.

The continued enthusiasm from advertisers comes amid mounting security concerns from governments and regulators around the world, and US government calls for a ban or divestiture of the short-form video app.