China plans 3mn tons of backup coal production capacity

China is aiming to build up a backup production system with capacity to mobilize 300 million metric tons of coal a year by 2030, as part of the world’s largest coal consumer’s effort to boost energy security, reports Caixin . The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top industrial policymaking body, issued draft guidelines that called on the country’s major coal mining companies to step up construction of reserve production capacities to “ensure the elasticity of future coal supply and reduce coal price fluctuations.”

China will establish a backup coal production system by 2027 and the system is set to create 300 million metric tons of “dispatchable” annual coal production by 2030, said the NDRC in the guidelines, which are released Wednesday seeking public comments.

The system will coordinate new mining facility construction in the country’s major coal production regions in Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi and Xinjiang to ensure a certain amount of production capacity is ready to be mined when needed.