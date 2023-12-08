Samsung set to dethrone Xiaomi as India’s top smartphone brand

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is expected to lose its crown in the India market to South Korean rival Samsung Electronics, the first time since 2018, according to the latest prediction by Counterpoint Research, a consultancy, reports the South China Morning Post .

Xiaomi’s share of shipping volume in the world’s second-largest smartphone market is estimated to drop to 15% this year, down 5 percentage points from last year. It is expected to be overtaken by not just its biggest international rival, but also Chinese peer Vivo, according to the market tracker.

Samsung and Vivo are expected to secure 18 and 17% of the India market, respectively.

Samsung’s quarterly shipments have been outperforming Xiaomi’s for four consecutive quarters, according to Counterpoint Research data.