China premier scrambles to shore up support for investment agreement with EU

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has asked leaders of Spain and the Netherlands to back Beijing’s proposed investment deal with the European Union, after a high-level French official threatened to block it over forced-labor concerns, reported the South China Morning Post.

“China is willing to work together with the EU to push for an early conclusion of the investment agreement,” Li said to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

In another call to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Xinhua said, Li vowed to cooperate with the EU on the agreement, climate change and green development, adding: “China hopes that the EU will continue to provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.”

Li made the calls hours after key Polish and French officials objected to the EU investment deal, specifically over China’s responsibilities toward labor rights, said the SCMP.