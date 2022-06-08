China Railway to sell Evergrande stake

China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, lost an important ally after a state-owned enterprise put shares of the real estate company’s unit onto the market, reports the South China Morning Post . China Railway Construction Investment Group said that it plans to sell 49% of its equity in an Evergrande-controlled enterprise, Evergrande Real Estate (Shenzhen), for a minimum of RMB 2.66 billion ($398.8 million).

The Shenzhen-based enterprise, which focuses on real estate development, housing rentals as well as interior home decoration, is currently 51% owned by Evergrande Group and 49% by China Railway.

China Railway, which is under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, bought the holdings in Evergrande Real Estate (Shenzhen) in December 2019 for RMB 2.3 billion.