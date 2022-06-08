May imports, exports up for China

China’s exports are expected to have expanded at a faster pace in May as factories reopened and supply chain disruptions calmed after Shanghai began to emerge from a lockdown, while imports also likely rose, reports Reuters .

The recovery adds to evidence the world’s second-largest economy has begun to chart a path out of the supply-side shock that rocked world trade and global markets. However, China’s trade outlook faces risks from factors such as high raw material costs, uncertainties from the Ukraine war and as recovering production overseas affects demand for Chinese goods.

Official and private surveys showed China’s factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, with a gauge on export orders improving.