China reaches 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations

The billionth COVID-19 vaccination dose was administered in China over the weekend, marking a significant milestone for the largest inoculation program on the planet as it looks to shield the country from imported infections, reported the South China Morning Post.

The landmark comes after a significant stepping up of the national vaccination program, with multiple days in recent weeks reaching the 20 million dose mark and the overall number of jabs administered doubling since May 23.

Bloomberg reported that the sheer volume is unmatched globally, with China accounting for more than one of every three doses administered so far worldwide.