China relaxes rules for some business visas

China released a series of measures intended to ease movement across and within its borders, as the country’s post-COVID economic recovery stalls, reports Bloomberg . The Ministry of Public Security released 26 new measures on Thursday, with some intended to ease visitation rules, including allowing travelers to upgrade their single-entry arrival visas to multiple-entry versions valid for as many as three years.

Foreign nationals who travel to China for reasons such as business negotiations, investment and entrepreneurship, and exhibitions and conferences can apply for landing visas with an invitation letter and supporting materials, according to the measures. Those with additional business needs can convert the visa-on-arrival to a multiple-entry visa after entering the country.

The new rules also allow foreign nationals to keep their passports while their residence permits are being processed. Previously authorities would issue a temporary travel document that was not as widely accepted as passports for arranging travel.