China to lift Australian barley tariffs

China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it would drop anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian barley imports that had been in place for three years affecting billions of dollars of trade, as the two nations repair strained ties, reports Nikkei Asia . China and Australia agreed in April to resolve their dispute over barley imports, with Canberra to suspend a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Beijing’s anti-dumping and countervailing duties on barley, while China promised to speed up a review into the tariffs.

The tariffs will be dropped starting on Saturday, China’s Ministry of Commerce said, citing a changing situation in China’s barley market without providing further details.

The barley decision puts a spotlight on the few remaining Australian products restricted by China, including wine, which also faces tariffs, as well as unofficial restrictions on lobster and meat exports from certain abattoirs.