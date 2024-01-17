China releases youth unemployment rate for first time since July

China’s National Bureau of Statistics released the unemployment rate for those aged between 16 and 24 years old on Wednesday, after suspending it in July to improve its methodology, reports Bloomberg . The jobless rate among youths was 14.9% in December when excluding current students, according to the statistics authority.

Previously, the jobless rate for the age group hit a record high of 21.3% for June.

Youth unemployment soared last year. That’s a sign of a weakening economy as employers pull back on hiring—it’s also down to lingering effects from a crackdown on the technology sector, once a lucrative industry for many young people.