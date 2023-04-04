China Renaissance delays results

Boutique investment bank China Renaissance Holdings said it would delay its audited annual results and suspend its stock trading from Monday, after mainland authorities took away its chairman, Bao Fan, to cooperate with an investigation, reports Nikkei Asia . In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the bank said auditors told it they were unable to complete their audit and sign off on the earnings report until Bao, as controlling shareholder, becomes generally available for contact.

“While the company has used its best efforts to facilitate the requests of the auditors,” those requests are not matters within the control of China Renaissance, the bank said in the filing, adding that the board “was not able to reasonably estimate when it would meet to approve” the 2022 annual results.

Bao, who is also CEO, started the bank in 2005 with a two-person team, seeking to match capital-hungry startups with venture capitalists and private equity investors.