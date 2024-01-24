China reportedly adds 12.44mn urban jobs in 2023

China created 12.44 million new urban jobs last year, meeting its target, but more efforts are needed to prop up employment amid uncertain economic conditions in 2024, the country’s human resources ministry told a press conference on Wednesday, reports Reuters . China set a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs in 2023. The job creation goal for this year is expected to be unveiled at the opening of the annual parliamentary meeting in March.

“China’s economic operation has become more uncertain with weak social expectations in 2024,” said Yun Donglai, deputy director of the ministry’s employment promotion department. “The pressure on total employment will not decrease in 2024, and more efforts will be needed to stabilise employment,” said Yun.

Yun said more prominence would be given to priority targets, such as strengthening support for youth employment, including college graduates, and expanding job opportunities for them.