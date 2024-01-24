China tightens offshore investment fund access

Chinese authorities are tightening limits on capital outflows by restricting access to funds that invest in offshore securities as the country battles a brutal market rout, reports the Financial Times . About a third of Chinese funds that invest in foreign securities under a scheme that bypasses strict capital controls have announced in stock exchange notices they have suspended or capped sales to retail investors “to maintain stable operations and protect investors’ interests.”

The Beijing-based manager of one fund that focuses on US stocks said they had received informal instructions from the Shanghai Stock Exchange to reduce sales of such products targeting overseas markets after demand went “through the roof.”

Chinese authorities have repeatedly tried to halt a protracted sell-off in domestic equities over the past year, but the efforts have failed to improve battered sentiment, prompting many investors to look for higher yields elsewhere.