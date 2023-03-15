China set to raise retirement age

China is planning to raise its retirement age gradually and in phases to cope with the country’s rapidly aging population, the state-backed Global Times said on Tuesday, citing a senior expert from China’s Ministry of Human Resources, reports Reuters . Jin Weigang, president of the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security Sciences, said China was eyeing a “progressive, flexible and differentiated path to raising the retirement age,” meaning that it would be delayed initially by a few months, which would be subsequently increased.

“People nearing retirement age will only have to delay retirement for several months,” the Global Times said, citing Jin. Young people may have to work a few years longer but will have a long adaptation and transition period, he said.

“The most important feature of the reform is allowing people to choose when to retire according to their circumstances and conditions.”