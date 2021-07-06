China targets more tech groups after Didi crackdown

Beijing has broadened a crackdown on tech platforms, targeting more US-listed companies after ordering the removal of ride-sharing group Didi Chuxing from Chinese app stores in a move that sent tech shares tumbling, reported the Financial Times.

The Cyberspace Administration of China on Monday announced that it was investigating Boss Zhipin, an online recruitment company, and Chinese truck-hailing apps Yunmanman and Huochebang, which merged in 2017 to form Full Truck Alliance. The platforms are not allowed to register new users while they are under investigation.

The CAC’s announcement cited suspected violations of China’s national security and cyber security laws, without providing details.