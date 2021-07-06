Xi tells Macron, Merkel he hopes to expand cooperation with Europe

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel he hoped China and Europe would expand cooperation to better respond to global challenges, reported Reuters.

In a three-way video call, Xi also expressed the hope that Europeans can play a more active role in international affairs, achieve strategic independence and offer a fair, transparent and unbiased environment for Chinese companies, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Merkel’s office confirmed that the three leaders exchanged views on European Union-China relations.

“They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity,” her office added in a statement. “The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues.”