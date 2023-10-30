China tech IPO numbers fall

A record number of companies have dropped plans to list on Shanghai’s tech-focused stock market, after regulators raised the bar for initial public offerings in order to pick out domestic champions that can help Beijing’s drive towards technological self-sufficiency, reports the Financial Times . Public records show 126 companies have cancelled or suspended IPO applications on Shanghai’s Star Market in 2023, more than in the previous four years combined.

The city’s stock exchange, acting on guidance from regulators led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, has set higher standards for listing applications this year, according to bankers and filings, in what amounts to a radical reversal in China’s approach to encouraging innovation.

Companies must now not only turn a profit but also explain in hundreds of pages how their technology is on par with, if not better than, industry leaders and whether their business model is sustainable before getting the IPO green light.