Flights in China to increase beyond pre-pandemic levels

China’s aviation regulator said it will increase domestic flights to 34% above pre-pandemic levels, a move that will further boost the recovery of Chinese airlines, reports Reuters . China’s top airlines reported their first quarterly profits in more than three years on Friday, fanning industry hopes for China’s big three state carriers to finally step out of the difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China will roll out its winter and spring season flight plan on Sunday, which will last until March 30, according to the summary of a Friday press conference on the website of CAAC News, which is run by the aviation regulator.

There will be 96,651 domestic flights a week, or 34% higher than the same period four years ago, with 7,202 new weekly flights brought on by the opening of 516 new domestic routes.