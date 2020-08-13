China to bring up WeChat, TikTok in next US trade talks

US and Chinese negotiators plan to discuss progress of their trade deal in the coming days, with Beijing pushing to widen the agenda to include Washington’s recent crackdown on businesses including TikTok and WeChat, reported Bloomberg.

A virtual meeting will likely take place as soon as this week though a date hasn’t been finalized, according to Bloomberg sources familiar with preparations for the talks. President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser on Tuesday downplayed concerns the phase-one agreement will fall apart.

Along with agricultural purchases and the dollar-RMB exchange rate, Chinese officials intend to bring up Trump’s prospective bans on transactions with the two apps on national security grounds, the sources said.

The “one area we are engaging is trade,” Larry Kudlow, director of the White House’s National Economic Council, said at a White House press conference Tuesday. “It’s fine right now.”