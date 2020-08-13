Smartphone shipments in China plunge 35% in July

Smartphone shipments in China plunged 35% in July compared with a year earlier, government data released on Tuesday shows, reported Reuters.

The numbers suggest handset demand in China remains weak despite indications of a recovery after coronavirus cases peaked, boding poorly for companies like Apple and its local rivals such as Huawei.

Phone makers shipped 21.3 million handsets in July, versus 33 million a year earlier, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a state-backed think tank.

That marks a steeper decline than in May and June, when shipments dropped 10% and 16%, respectively.