China to let WHO experts into Beijing to trace origins of COVID-19

China has agreed to allow the World Health Organization (WHO) to send a team to Beijing to help Chinese experts trace the origin of the Covid-19 virus that has infected more than 12 million people worldwide, reported Caixin.

When asked about WHO’s announcement of sending experts to China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that “the Chinese government has agreed to WHO sending experts to Beijing to exchange ideas with Chinese scientists and medical experts on science-based cooperation to trace the origin of the virus.”

“We have a fundamental consensus with WHO, that is, origin-tracing is a scientific issue that should be studied by scientists through international research and cooperation across the globe. It is also the view of WHO that it is an ongoing process probably concerning many countries and localities. WHO will conduct similar trips to other countries and regions in light of the actual need,” he added.