TikTok deleted 49 million ‘rule-breaking’ videos

TikTok says it deleted more than 49 million videos which broke its rules, between July and December 2019. About a quarter of those videos were deleted for containing adult nudity or sexual activity, the business said in its latest transparency report, reported the BBC.

The video-sharing app also revealed it had received about 500 requests for data from governments and police, and had complied with about 480 of them.

The US has suggested it is “looking at” whether to ban the Chinese-owned app. On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested that downloading TikTok would put citizens’ “private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

He added that the US government was considering whether to ban Chinese-owned apps: “We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it,” he said, in a Fox News interview. The government in India has already banned the app, citing cyber-security concerns.