US negotiator Lighthizer says ‘I don’t know what the end goal is’ in trade war with China

America’s top trade negotiator says he doesn’t know what the end game is with China amid a two-year trade war involving hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs and untold costs to farmers and consumers, reported the South China Morning Post.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, speaking on Thursday, also defended what critics have characterized as America’s blunt, counterproductive and tariff-obsessed trade policy, arguing that the administration’s uncompromising stance toward China has been effective and overdue.

“I don’t know what the end goal is,” Lighthizer said at an event sponsored by London-based Chatham House. “Right now we need to stop an aggressive force.”

“We have to figure out new rules – what phase one is, is an attempt to find those kinds of rules – and these are setting aside all the aggression in India and in Hong Kong,” he added.